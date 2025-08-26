Arin And Yoon San Ha Enjoy A Sweet At-Home Date In “My Girlfriend Is The Man!”

“My Girlfriend is the Man!” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “My Girlfriend is the Man!” is a romantic comedy about a college student whose girlfriend unexpectedly transforms into a man. ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha stars as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student who is head over heels for his girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (OH MY GIRL’s Arin). Due to a gene that runs in her family, Kim Ji Eun suddenly turns into a handsome man (played by Yoo Jung Hoo) and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon. Chuu plays Kang Min Joo, a popular student who secretly has a crush on Park Yoon Jae.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kim Ji Eun, who had returned to being a woman, gave Park Yoon Jae her blessing to take an invaluable opportunity to study abroad as an exchange student at Corning University in the U.S., promising that their hearts would not grow apart despite the distance. She also shocked Kang Min Joo by revealing that she was, in fact, Kim Ji Hoon.

In the newly released stills, Yoon Jae tenderly hugs Kim Ji Eun from behind as she happily eats a fish-shaped pastry he bought for her. To return his thoughtfulness, Ji Eun takes a big bite of the pastry to show her affection.

However, Ji Eun’s expression soon darkens and she folds her hands together and prays fervently. Puzzled by her sudden behavior, Yoon Jae gently offers her his lap to rest on. Viewers are left wondering what Ji Eun could have prayed for that affected Yoon Jae so deeply—and whether the two will ultimately get their happy ending.

The production team commented, “Yoon San Ha and Arin have been delighting viewers with their performances and chemistry in ‘My Girlfriend is the Man!’ Please continue to root for Park Yoon Jae and Kim Ji Eun until the very end.”

The next episode of “My Girlfriend is the Man!” will air on August 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

