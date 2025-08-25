Update: 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) Announces Next Lineup Of Actors

Updated August 27 KST:

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has revealed another round of actors joining its star-studded lineup!

On August 26, the organizers officially announced that Choo Young Woo, Kang You Seok, Lee Jun Hyuk, Moon So Ri, Park Yoon Ho, Satoh Takeru, Uhm Ji Won, and Choi Dae Hoon will be taking part in this year’s ceremony.

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards will be held on December 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan.

Updated August 26 KST:

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has unveiled its second lineup of actors!

On August 26, the Asia Artist Awards officially announced that Kim You Jung, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Jun Young, Lee Junho, Lim Yoona, Cha Joo Young, and Hyeri will be joining the roster of attendees for this year’s ceremony.

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards will be held on December 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan.

Original Article:

The 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) has unveiled its first lineup of actors!

Park Bo Gum and IU are confirmed to attend the 10th Anniversary AAA, which will be held on December 6 at Kaohsiung National Stadium. The duo, who recently starred together in “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” is drawing global attention for their dazzling chemistry.

The 10th Anniversary AAA will also feature a star-studded lineup of hosts for the December 6 ceremony, followed by the AAA Festa (ACON 2025) on December 7.

