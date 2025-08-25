Kim Da Mi Talks About Her Character In 'A Hundred Memories,' Why She Chose The Drama, And More

Kim Da Mi has shared her thoughts on her “A Hundred Memories” character!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Kim Da Mi described her character Young Rye as “someone with a pure, clear soul, a warm heart, and so much love.” She continued, “That’s why she knows how to give everything for her friends and family. I find that really cool.”

Kim Da Mi recalled how she felt when she first encountered “A Hundred Memories.” She said, “When I read the script, it felt like each and every character was alive. I wanted to live in that world, too.” She added, “The more I read, the more I fell in love with Young Rye for her purity. That’s why I decided to take on the challenge.”

Kim Da Mi added that the 1980s—an era she’d never lived through—and the job of a bus conductor also felt special to her. She shared, “It seemed like a time that, in some ways, was freer than today and in other ways wasn’t; but when it came to love, everyone was passionate and full of dreams.”

Kim Da Mi said with a smile, “I was happy just to have experienced that era, and by indirectly stepping into this line of work, I realized how demanding the job really was. I came away with deep respect for the bus conductors of those days.”

“A Hundred Memories” will premiere on September 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

