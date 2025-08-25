Kim Min Kyu And Choi Yoon Ji Lock Eyes In A Tender Late-Night Date In “Love, Take Two”

“Love, Take Two” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

In the previous episode, the truth and backstory of Lee Ji An and Lee Hyo Ri’s suspicious neighbor Jung Moon Hee (Kim Mi Kyung) were revealed, while father-and-son duo Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon) and Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu) faced an unwelcome reunion with Ryu Jeong Seok’s ex-wife Lee Yeo Jeong (Oh Na Ra). Meanwhile, Lee Hyo Ri came to realize her feelings for Ryu Bo Hyeon and made a bold, heartfelt confession in the rain.

The newly released stills capture even more developments. Lee Ji An, who recently opened a restaurant in Cheonghae with her best friend Kim Sun Young (Kim Sun Young), is seen leaving her guests behind as she anxiously waits for Ryu Jeong Seok—who had promised to be her steadfast support. Keeping his word, he hurries over and even puts on an apron to help, hinting at how much closer the two have grown.

However, just as their budding romance begins to take shape, Ryu Jeong Seok’s ex-wife Lee Yeo Jeong once again makes an uninvited appearance. Her sudden arrival casts an uneasy tension over the trio. While Ji An and Jeong Seok can’t hide their discomfort, Yeo Jeong greets them with a composed smile and a confident handshake, sparking curiosity about how this tangled relationship will unfold.

Another set of stills shifts the mood entirely, showing Lee Hyo Ri and Ryu Bo Hyeon in an intimate late-night encounter. Seated together in the dark forest, their tender gaze is enough to make hearts flutter—captivating not only each other but also the viewers.

The next episode of “Love, Take Two” airs on August 25 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

