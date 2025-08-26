Watch: Go Hyun Jung’s Cruelty Leaves Her Son Jang Dong Yoon Visibly Shaken In “Queen Mantis” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has unveiled a new teaser!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon will star as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself forced to work with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders. Cho Seong Ha and Lee El will play Choi Jung Ho and Kim Na Hee, two detectives working alongside Cha Soo Yeol to hunt down the new copycat killer.

The newly released teaser opens with a chilling shot of Jung Yi Shin from behind. As her brutal murder case from 20 years ago is implied, a trembling, deranged voice says, “It was Mantis who killed that beast of a man, the boy’s father,” sparking intrigue.

Moments later, Cha Soo Yeol and other officers, including Choi Jung Ho (Cho Seong Ha) and Kim Na Hee (Lee El), are shown diving into the investigation of what appears to be a new murder case. The caption, “Copycat crimes praising Mantis,” flashes across the screen, instantly heightening the tension.

The infamous killer Yi Shin then reappears, looking pale and gaunt—a stark contrast to her youthful image in the first shot. With a twisted expression, she surveys the crime scene and sneers, “They say they copied me exactly, huh?” Soon after, she chillingly warns, “Don’t think you can catch them without spilling blood.”

Jung Yi Shin’s cruelty visibly shakes her son Cha Soo Yeol, whose expression and eyes betray his turmoil. Yi Shin, however, remains composed as she tells him, “You have to think like me, Jung Ho,” leaving viewers wondering why she addressed her son by a different name.

The teaser ends with Cha Soo Yeol’s unsettling question to his mother: “What should I do? Should I kill them?”

Watch the teaser below!

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

