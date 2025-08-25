Park Hee Soon’s Harrowing Injury Leaves Park Min Young And Joo Jong Hyuk In Tears In “Confidence Queen”

The upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has offered a shocking glimpse of Park Hee Soon’s character suffering a devastating injury.

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese comedy drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists with extraordinary talents as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars as Yoon Yi Rang, a con artist with an IQ of 165 and a genius-level intellect in the top 1 percent. With her eccentric thinking and cold charisma, she leads the team in their intricate schemes.

Park Hee Soon plays James, the eldest member and trusted mentor whose steady presence grounds the team. With his commanding yet composed charisma, sharp instincts, refined humor, and free-spirited edge, James exudes a multifaceted charm that sets him apart.

The newly released stills capture James in a harrowing state—hospitalized and unconscious after a severe injury. Lying motionless in a patient gown with a neck brace and casts on all four limbs, he paints a grim picture.

The sight leaves Yoon Yi Rang (Park Min Young) and Myung Gu Ho (Joo Jong Hyuk) visibly shaken as they arrive at his hospital room, their tearful expressions heightening the ominous atmosphere.

The production team commented, “This scene highlights Park Hee Soon’s weighty influence and plays an essential role in driving the story forward. We hope viewers will look forward to experiencing the impact of this moment when the episode airs.”

“Confidence Queen” will premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love In Contract”:

Watch Now

And watch Park Hee Soon in “The Policeman’s Lineage” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)