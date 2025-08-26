4 Emotional Moments From Episodes 9-10 Of 'My Girlfriend Is The Man!'

“My Girlfriend is the Man!” continues to deliver heartfelt and unexpected twists as it heads into its final stretch. This week’s episodes were especially packed with emotional moments, taking viewers deeper into Ji Eun’s (OH MY GIRL’s Arin) inner struggles, Yoon Jae’s (ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha) quiet loyalty, and the complicated ties among friends and family.

From heartfelt conversations with loved ones to moments of unspoken longing, here are four of the most emotional moments from episodes 9 and 10 that left viewers laughing, tearing up, and feeling every beat of the story.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Yoon Jae stands firmly by Ji Eun’s side

This week’s episodes kick off with tension brewing right where we left off: Min Joo (Chuu) finding Ji Hoon (Yoo Jung Hoo) outside her house, visibly upset and burning with fever. Out of concern, Min Joo brings Ji Hoon inside, tucks her into bed, and unintentionally dozes off right beside her. When Yoon Jae arrives, he is immediately taken aback by the sight of the two girls, one of whom is in a man’s body, sleeping together. Min Joo, startled awake and still confused, impulsively slaps Ji Hoon, insisting she can’t remember what happened.

The misunderstanding quickly unravels, with Min Joo realizing she was the one who fell asleep next to Ji Hoon and that Ji Hoon’s intentions were nothing but innocent. It’s a rare, emotional moment for Yoon Jae, who steps in firmly to defend Ji Hoon. Calm but unwavering, he tells Min Joo that her reaction was excessive and unfair, pointing out that Ji Hoon deserved understanding rather than blame. This subtle but powerful scene showcases that Yoon Jae is finally getting comfortable with protecting Ji Hoon without worrying about what others might think of his behavior.

Ji Eun finds comfort with her grandmother

One of the most touching moments in episodes 9 and 10 comes when Ji Eun finally gets the chance to open up to her grandmother about the struggle she’s been quietly carrying. Since her sudden transformation into a man, Ji Hoon has held onto the belief that, like her mother, she would eventually return to her original self. But the previous episode delivered a shocking twist: her grandfather is revealed to have been born a woman and never changed back. This revelation shakes Ji Eun to the core, leaving her uncertain and afraid of what her own future might hold.

Seeking some peace, Ji Eun travels with friends to her grandmother’s hometown, though they remain unaware of the family’s secret. There, she finally sits down with her grandmother, who shares a deeply personal story: she, too, transformed into a man at the age of 40, and the change was so profound that her husband walked away. Yet, despite the heartbreak, she found a way to continue living with grace and strength.

This scene is both heartbreaking and healing, as Ji Eun finally finds someone who truly understands her pain and gives her hope amid the uncertainty.

Yoon Jae finally calls himself Ji Eun’s boyfriend

For Ji Eun, one of the hardest parts of her transformation into Ji Hoon has been losing the simple but meaningful title of “girlfriend.” Since becoming a man, she’s had to stand by Yoon Jae’s side as just a “friend,” hiding the depth of their bond. That’s why this quiet but heartfelt moment feels so powerful.

When Yoon Jae, Ji Eun, and their friends travel to help her grandmother, there’s a brief, tender scene away from curious ears. While speaking to Ji Eun’s grandmother, Yoon Jae introduces himself not as a friend, but as Ji Eun’s boyfriend. The words are simple, but the impact is enormous. For Ji Eun, it’s a reminder that their love goes beyond appearances. For her grandmother, who once faced rejection after her own transformation, it’s an unexpected moment of acceptance and warmth.

Ji Eun finally opens up to Yoon Jae

Episodes 9 and 10 give viewers an emotional glimpse into the unspoken tensions between Yoon Jae and Ji Eun. When Min Joo openly confesses her feelings to Yoon Jae, he gently but firmly tells her that he only sees her as a junior. However, Min Joo impulsively plants a quick kiss on his cheek, hoping to stir something that simply isn’t there. Word of the kiss eventually reaches Ji Eun, who doesn’t react with anger but quietly removes herself, choosing solitude over confrontation.

Yoon Jae follows and finds her standing alone, only to be met with calm acceptance. Ji Eun tells him she already imagined what happened and isn’t upset. But Yoon Jae’s frustration surfaces; he doesn’t want her to be distant or restrained. That’s when Ji Eun breaks down, revealing her quiet fear: since becoming a man, she no longer knows how to act around him, or if loving him is selfish. This is the first moment throughout the drama when Ji Eun admits her emotions in front of Yoon Jae and doesn’t pretend to be strong or plaster a smile on her face to seem okay with the entire ordeal.

Episodes 9 and 10 were filled with emotional highs and lows, but one moment left viewers with a warm smile. After Ji Hoon finally transforms back into Ji Eun, Yoon Jae admits something unexpected: though he’s happy to see Ji Eun return, he’ll miss Ji Hoon from time to time. It’s a simple line, but it carries weight. It is a quiet acknowledgment of the bond they built during a confusing and tender chapter of their lives. Yoon Jae’s words show that beyond romance, he cherished Ji Hoon as a true friend, leaving fans touched by his acceptance and the soft spot he kept for her.

