Watch: Han Suk Kyu’s True Identity Remains A Mystery As Bae Hyeon Seong Probes In “Shin’s Project” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

The newly released teaser opens with the humble view of Mr. Shin’s alleyway chicken restaurant. Amid the laid-back atmosphere, he continues frying chicken despite frantic calls from his employee Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong), casually replying, “Why, I’m busy,” as he stays focused on his craft. Over his skilled hands, the words “The Chicken Master” appear on screen, hinting at his exceptional abilities.

Other scenes reveal a very different side of Mr. Shin. When rookie lawyer Jo Philip points out, “You just violated the road traffic law,” Shin brushes it off with ease, dramatically tears up an important-looking document, and playfully gestures as if telling someone to zip their lips. His free-spirited approach to rules has earned him another nickname: “The Master of Shortcuts.”

Just when his unpredictable actions raise more questions, Mr. Shin switches into “Master Negotiator” mode. Calls for his help echo from all directions, and he expertly resolves a tense conflict, impressing everyone around him. After closing the deal, he cheerfully announces, “Negotiation complete!” and punctuates the moment with a playful wink.

Watching it all unfold, Jo Philip can no longer hold back his curiosity. “I’m really curious… what exactly is it that you do?” he asks. Calmly, Shin replies, “Me? I’m Mr. Shin,” leaving a cryptic impression that deepens the mystery surrounding him even further.

Watch the teaser below:

“Shin’s Project” is set to premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Han Suk Kyu in “Doubt” below:

Watch Now

And watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family By Choice” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)