Watch: Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, And Park Seo Ham Fight For Justice In A Corrupt Era In “The Murky Stream” Teaser

Disney+’s upcoming series “The Murky Stream” has announced its release date along with striking new posters and a teaser!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue, the wise and righteous Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

The posters feature dramatic ink splatters representing both the rough currents of the Gyeong River and the corruption of those in power that have darkened the once-clear waters. At the center, the three determined youths stand resolutely, while the phrase “It’s your fault. You were born into a corrupt world” sparks curiosity about how they will carve out their destinies in such a harsh era.

Notably, the poster’s logo was created by Chong Tae Chun, a renowned Korean folk singer and singer-songwriter, adding another layer of interest. The bold brushstrokes of the title hint at a story full of twists and unpredictable turns.

The teaser plunges viewers into a chaotic Joseon, tilted and oppressed by the powerful, and follows the three youths as they pursue their own sense of justice.

It opens with Si Yool delivering a chilling line: “Living is like a ferocious dream. There will be a price to pay.” The calm of the Gyeong River is shattered by the shadow of a looming invasion, accompanied by Jeong Cheon’s urgent warning: “Joseon is a land in decline. Everywhere reeks of rot.” Tension escalates as Choi Eun boldly cries: “This is outrageous!” She is met by the oppressors’ chilling retort: “Nothing is impossible for the powerful.” Undeterred, the three youths ready themselves for battle, sharpening their blades and declaring: “Let’s fight. In this weary world, dying would be a blessing.”

“The Murky Stream” will premiere with three episodes on September 26, followed by two new episodes weekly, for a total of nine episodes.

