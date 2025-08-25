Watch: An Yu Jin, Kim Ji Hun, And More Turn Suspicious Of Each Other While Hunting For The Murderer In “Crime Scene Zero”

“Crime Scene Zero” has revealed its premiere date along with its first teaser!

“Crime Scene” is Korea’s first RPG (Role-Playing Game) variety program where players become both suspects and detectives in a race to uncover the hidden culprit among them. The new season, “Crime Scene Zero,” stars veteran players Jang Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Kim Ji Hun, and IVE’s An Yu Jin. To keep things unpredictable, the sixth player slot will rotate with special guests, each chosen to bring a fresh twist to every episode.

The teaser instantly cranks up the suspense, opening with a chilling exhibition-style murder that sets the stage for fierce and unpredictable deduction battles. From An Yu Jin’s bold attitude and commanding presence, Park Ji Yoon’s striking shaman look, to Kim Ji Hun’s gangster-like aura, the players’ eye-catching character transformations raise the intrigue even higher. Each carries hidden secrets that deepen the mystery surrounding the case, sparking curiosity about the story’s backdrop and the tangled web of relationships.

Fully immersed in their roles, the players deliver psychological warfare, shocking twists, and even flashes of humor in the midst of tension—making the mind games all the more addictive.

Watch the teaser below!

“Crime Scene Zero” will premiere on September 23 and consist of 10 episodes, released over the course of three weeks.

