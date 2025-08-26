Ji Ye Eun To Take Temporary Hiatus From Activities Due To Health Concerns

Ji Ye Eun will temporarily suspend her activities to focus on her health.

The actress recently visited a hospital for health issues and, following medical advice, has decided to take a break for about a month.

On August 26, a representative from Ji Ye Eun’s agency CP Entertainment shared, “Starting next month, Ji Ye Eun will focus on her health and recovery.” The representative added, “CP Entertainment will provide all necessary support to ensure the actress can take adequate rest and make a full return.”

Ji Ye Eun made her debut in 2017 with the web drama “How To.” She gained attention through “SNL Korea” and later joined “Running Man” as a regular cast member, boosting her popularity.

Wishing Ji Ye Eun a speedy and full recovery!

