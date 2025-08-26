Watch: Kim Da Mi And Shin Ye Eun Are Inseparable Best Friends Until Heo Nam Jun's Arrival In New Teaser For “A Hundred Memories”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “A Hundred Memories” has unveiled a new teaser!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

The newly released teaser suggests there are secrets hidden behind friendship and first love. The video opens with Young Rye and Jong Hee, who became close friends after meeting as bus attendants on Bus No. 100, sharing “the precious time we want to relive, the time we could laugh because we were together.”

On the dormitory rooftop, they snack and read together, and even in difficult situations while working, they always find laughter when side by side. On their days off, they visit music cafes, and at Young Rye’s home, they gather with her family to share meals. Their daily moments are filled with warm memories. Jong Hee’s line, “Do you know what I say the most? That I had fun with Young Rye, that I laughed so much, and that I was happy,” leaves a lasting impression.

But when Jae Pil comes between the two friends, the mood shifts as Young Rye’s monologue, filled with “what if” questions, begins. “What if I hadn’t gone there with you that day? Would our story have been a little different?” Her words seem touched with regret.

Soon after, the shadow of an unknown incident appears. In a trembling voice, Jong Hee calls out to her, and Young Rye responds firmly, shouting, “Run!” The tension rises as the two clasp hands and flee together. Over this, a moment of the friends arm in arm, laughing with pure joy, is paired with Young Rye’s bittersweet closing narration, “You are my one and only friend,” which carries even greater weight.

The production team shared, “This third teaser suggests secrets and the start of events hidden behind the shining youth of Young Rye and Jong Hee, who are inseparable friends. Arrows go astray, fate shifts, and unexpected memories are created. We hope for your interest as the first broadcast approaches to see what story unfolds between the precious moments we wish we could relive and the unchangeable story of our lives.”

“A Hundred Memories” will premiere on September 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

