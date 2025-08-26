Jo Woo Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, Park Ji Hwan, And More Are Pulled Into An Unwanted Fight For 'Boss' Position In New Film

The upcoming film “Boss” has unveiled new stills of its cast!

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

The newly released stills show the cast’s chemistry and highlight the unique charm of each character. One set of photos flashes back to the past of the Sikgupa trio: Soon Tae (Jo Woo Jin) with work gloves, Kang Pyo (Jung Kyung Ho) with a wooden sword, and Pan Ho (Park Ji Hwan) with a gas cylinder as they fight rival gang members back-to-back. The images showcase each character’s distinct fighting style and appeal.

Another still features Lee Sung Min as Sikgupa boss Dae Soo, leading his men with a fierce charisma that hints at the commanding presence the actor will bring to the role.

A different photo shows Soon Tae, Kang Pyo, Pan Ho, and Dae Soo cheering together as if celebrating good news. The image offers a glimpse of the strong bond they shared as members of Sikgupa, building anticipation for their on-screen chemistry.

Other stills include Soon Tae cooking in the kitchen with flames, Kang Pyo falling in love with tango as if by fate and wishing to live as a dancer, and Pan Ho holding to his dream of becoming a boss.

Also featured in the stills is undercover detective Tae Gyu (Lee Kyu Hyung), who slips into Soon Tae’s Chinese restaurant, Mimiru, as he waits for the right moment to take down Sikgupa.

The stills also show Ji Young (Hwang Woo Seul Hye), Soon Tae’s wife and the true power behind Mimiru, and Chief Chu (Go Chang Suk), Tae Gyu’s police superior.

“Boss” will hit theaters in October.

