Go Hyun Jung Breaks Down Her Role And Transformation For “Queen Mantis”

Go Hyun Jung shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Queen Mantis”!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Talking about her character, Go Hyun Jung explained, “Jung Yi Shin is a serial killer who brutally murdered five men in the past, which earned her the nickname ‘Queen Mantis.’ But at the same time, she is also a mother to a child. I think she’s a character who can’t be defined in just one word. At times, she exudes such a chilling aura that you immediately understand why she’s called ‘Queen Mantis,’ yet at other times, she has this empty gaze and expression that makes her seem detached from the world.”

She continued, “The moment you think, ‘Ah, so this is who Jung Yi Shin is,’ she reveals an unexpected side that shatters that impression. That’s why even while acting, I constantly kept in mind Jung Yi Shin’s unpredictable and mysterious nature, and I tried to use that to create tension.”

Go Hyun Jung added, “In order to maximize the appeal of this intense crime thriller, one of the key points was to make viewers curious about the character Jung Yi Shin. Rather than directly showing her emotions or true feelings through her eyes and expressions, I wanted to highlight the subtle details unique to her, so that viewers would fall deeper into doubt and suspicion. To achieve this, I had many in-depth conversations with director Byun Young Joo on set.”

Regarding her physical appearance for the role, she shared, “To emphasize the character’s dry, lifeless aura, I minimized external adornments such as hair and clothing. Since she is a death row inmate who has been imprisoned for a long time, I thought it would be good to also show the passage of time—like age spots and wrinkles, so I added those details through makeup.”

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

