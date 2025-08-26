Lee Soo Hyuk In Talks Along With Suzy And Dex For New Fantasy Drama

Lee Soo Hyuk may be teaming up with Suzy and Dex for the upcoming drama “Men of the Harem” (literal title).

On August 26, industry insiders reported that Lee Soo Hyuk has been cast for a leading role in “Men of the Harem.”

In response to the reports, his agency SARAM Entertainment stated, “He has received an offer to appear in the drama and is positively reviewing it.”

Based on a popular web novel, “Men of the Harem” is a fantasy romance drama about Empress Latil of the Tarium Empire, who brings in male concubines in order to protect her throne.

Director Lee Eung Bok, known for “Sweet Home 2,” “Sweet Home 3,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Goblin,” is set to helm the series. Writer Hwang Jin Young, who wrote MBC’s “My Dearest,” will also be joining the project.

Previously, the agencies of Suzy and Dex confirmed that both stars are in discussions to appear in the drama.

Lee Soo Hyuk has built up a solid filmography across various genres with dramas such as “High School King of Savvy,” “Scholar Who Walks the Night,” “Doom at Your Service,” and “Queen Woo.”

