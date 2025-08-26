Watch: Lee Young Ae And Kim Young Kwang Become Partners In A Risky Business In 'Walking On Thin Ice' Teaser

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice” has released a new teaser!

“Walking on Thin Ice” will tell the story of the dangerous partnership between a mother desperate to protect her family and a teacher who secretly leads a double life. Lee Young Ae plays Kang Eun Soo, an ordinary housewife who enters a forbidden world. Kim Young Kwang stars as Lee Kyung, a popular after-school art teacher who secretly works as a drug dealer.

The teaser begins by showing how an unexpected event shatters the peaceful life of Eun Soo’s family. Her warm daily life collapses in an instant with her husband’s worsening illness, financial ruin, and confiscation notices plastered all over her home.

Just when she is urgently in need of a large sum of money, Eun Soo stumbles upon a mysterious bag that pulls her onto an irreversible path. She winds up becoming entangled with Lee Kyung, who works as an art instructor by day and a club promoter under the alias “James” by night. Their relationship transforms from that of parent and teacher into a risky business partnership. At first, the two even discuss their goal of building a long-term, stable customer base.

In one scene, Lee Kyung asks Eun Soo if she remembers their contract, while in another, Eun Soo points out that she is taking all the risk while Lee Kyung is only taking the money. Lee Kyung is then heard telling Eun Soo that it is time to take responsibility, before the teaser closes with the question, “Can you handle it?”

Watch the teaser below!

“Walking on Thin Ice” will premiere on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Young Ae in “Saimdang, Light’s Diary” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)