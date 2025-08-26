“My Troublesome Star” Sees Ratings Boost While “Love, Take Two” Holds Steady

Monday-Tuesday dramas “Love, Take Two” and “My Troublesome Star” continue to hold steady in the ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, the seventh episode of “Love, Take Two” earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.8 percent, a slight dip from its previous 4 percent.

Meanwhile, ENA’s new drama “My Troublesome Star” enjoyed a notable rise, recording an average nationwide rating of 2.4 percent—up 0.5 points from its previous 1.9 percent.

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

