Watch: Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Jinyoung, And More Impress At Script Reading For Upcoming Drama “Ms. Incognito”

Upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has unveiled a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around. However, to evade those scheming for the chairman’s massive fortune, she is forced to live under a new identity for three months, leading to unexpected twists.

The script reading was attended by director Park Yoo Young, writer Hyun Gyuri, and cast members Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Jinyoung, Seo Hyun Woo, Jang Yoon Joo, and Joo Hyun Young.

Jeon Yeo Been takes on the role of Kim Young Ran, the bodyguard of Gaseong Group’s owner. Although she lived a difficult life due to poverty, she is given the chance to transform into the fictional figure Boo Se Mi, who boasts a luxurious and prestigious background. As she lives a new life, she experiences a 180-degree transformation. Playing both Kim Young Ran and Boo Se Mi, Jeon Yeo Been showcased her versatile acting skills. She perfectly captured both Boo Se Mi’s lovely smile and the dry emotions of Kim Young Ran.

Jung Jinyoung plays single dad Jeon Dong Min, who raises his son while growing strawberries in the countryside. He is the only one in the village to be wary of the perfect Boo Se Mi, who becomes his son’s new kindergarten teacher. Jung Jinyoung brought depth to Jeon Dong Min, conveying his firm yet warm nature through the intensity of his gaze. He created tension with his guarded expression in scenes where his character interacts with Boo Se Mi, an outsider who has just arrived at the village.

Seo Hyun Woo, who plays Lee Don, a lawyer who will do anything for money, infused his lines with his signature sense of humor. His laid-back tone and precise pronunciation, combined with witty ad-libs, added humor to the script reading.

Jang Yoon Joo, who portrays Ga Sun Young, the stepdaughter of Gaseong Group’s owner, created a tense atmosphere with her chilling charisma. She perfectly embodied the ambitious and calculating Ga Sun Young with her tone and cold gaze.

In addition, Joo Hyun Young, who plays the mysterious housekeeper Baek Hye Ji, heightened the energy with her bubbly yet intense personality. She read her lines with a bright smile before suddenly switching to a serious demeanor, making the character of Baek Hye Ji even more intriguing.

Check out the full script reading video below!

“Ms. Incognito” will premiere on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

