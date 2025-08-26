Watch: Kim You Jung Masks Her Merciless Self Behind Top Actress Persona In “Dear X” Teaser

The highly anticipated drama “Dear X” has dropped its first teaser, offering a chilling glimpse of Kim You Jung’s transformation!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” follows the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), a renowned actress who rises from rock bottom to the peak of her career by using others, only to face a subsequent downfall. The romance drama explores the dual sides of Baek Ah Jin’s life, alongside Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), the man who chooses hell to protect her.

The teaser opens with Baek Ah Jin’s haunting narration: “Let me reach the highest place. Let every moment turn into an opportunity that paints me,” as she basks in the spotlight as a top star.

The tone quickly darkens. A woman’s voice whispers, “Did you see her eyes? Something feels off,” followed by glimpses of Baek Ah Jin’s ruthless side. In one scene, she coldly taunts, “Try kneeling and begging.”

The teaser escalates with shocking flashes—Baek Ah Jin lashing out violently, striking someone down, her face chillingly smeared with blood. Yoon Joon Seo’s grim voiceover cuts through: “For every person you’ve hurt, you’ll live unhappily for the rest of your life.”

Yet Baek Ah Jin refuses to bend. With unyielding resolve, she responds, “I’ll climb high enough that no one will ever dare to touch me.”

The teaser closes with a montage of Baek Ah Jin’s many faces before ending on her chilling question: “What’s so wrong about putting yourself first?”

Watch the teaser below:

“Dear X” will premiere this November on TVING. Stay tuned for more updates!

Until then, watch Kim You Jung in “Backstreet Rookie” below:

Watch Now