Yum Jung Ah Follows Park Hae Joon And Oh Na Ra Back To Their Alma Mater In “Love, Take Two”

“Love, Take Two” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lee Ji An and Lee Yeo Jeong (Oh Na Ra) clashed in a subtle battle of nerves over Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon). Yeo Jeong’s jealousy and competitiveness showed through her dismissive, almost rude behavior toward Ji An—whether at the restaurant opening she suddenly showed up to, or at the construction site. Meanwhile, after witnessing an accident involving Jung Moon Hee (Kim Mi Kyung), Ji An was reminded of painful memories about her late mother. Though she tried to hide her fear and sadness, she secretly wept alone. Watching from a distance, Jeong Seok was reminded of his past self, who had once failed to approach her. But this time, Jeong Seok was different—he embraced Ji An warmly, telling her, “You don’t have to hold it in. It’s okay to cry,” offering comfort that was both moving and heart-fluttering.

Now, the tangled triangle between Ji An, Jeong Seok, and Yeo Jeong continues beyond Cheonghae. The three are spotted together on a university campus. While Jeong Seok and Yeo Jeong naturally walk side by side, Ji An—unfamiliar with the surroundings—keeps a step behind them. As it turns out, this is the alma mater where Jeong Seok and Yeo Jeong first met in their twenties.

How did the three end up here together?

The production team shared, “In tonight’s episode, the hidden past of Ryu Jeong Seok will finally be revealed. Through this, Lee Ji An will also experience a subtle change in her emotions.”

The next episode of “Love, Take Two” airs on August 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of “Love, Take Two” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)