Jung Jinyoung Makes Special Cameo As Arin And Yoon San Ha’s Senior In “My Girlfriend Is The Man!”

Jung Jinyoung will be making a special appearance in KBS2’s “My Girlfriend is the Man!”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “My Girlfriend is the Man!” is a romantic comedy about a college student whose girlfriend unexpectedly transforms into a man. ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha stars as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student who is head over heels for his girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (OH MY GIRL’s Arin). Due to a gene that runs in her family, Kim Ji Eun suddenly turns into a handsome man (played by Yoo Jung Hoo) and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon.

In his cameo, Jung Jinyoung plays a senior from the same university as Kim Ji Eun and Park Yoon Jae. Newly released stills capture him flashing his trademark warm smile as he approaches the pair, only for his expression to shift into something more serious and mysterious. His appearance raises questions about what role he will play and what kind of impact he will have on the couple’s story.

Jung Jinyoung agreed to the cameo to show support for his longtime junior Arin, who was under the same agency as him at WM Entertainment. During filming, he also took commemorative photos with Arin, Yoon San Ha, and Yoo Jung Hoo, leaving behind fond memories of his time on set.

Reflecting on the experience, Jung Jinyoung shared, “Even though we filmed during a very cold winter last year, the set of ‘My Girlfriend is the Man!’ was always warm and full of good energy. I’m grateful to have been part of such an enjoyable journey.”

The production team added, “We are deeply thankful to Jung Jinyoung for his wonderful performance. In just a short appearance, he seamlessly moved between heart-fluttering and comedic moments, proving why he is one of the leading actors in romantic comedies today. Please stay tuned to find out whether Jung Jinyoung will appear in Episode 11 or Episode 12.”

The next episode of “My Girlfriend is the Man!” will air on August 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

