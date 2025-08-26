Watch: Stray Kids Wows With Dance Practice Video For 'CEREMONY'

Stray Kids has unveiled a closer look at their latest choreography!

On August 26, Stray Kids released the official dance practice video for “CEREMONY,” the hard-hitting title track of their new album “KARMA.”

The new video offers a full view of the group’s powerful and synchronized moves throughout the song, along with their clean formations and satisfyingly smooth transitions.

Check out Stray Kids’ dance practice video for “CEREMONY” below!