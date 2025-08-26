Watch: Kep1er Takes 1st Win For 'BUBBLE GUM' On 'The Show'; Performances By MADEIN S, idntt, And More

Kep1er has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “BUBBLE GUM”!

On the August 26 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were MADEIN S’s “BLUE,” YOUNG POSSE’s “FREESTYLE,” and Kep1er’s “BUBBLE GUM.” Kep1er ultimately took the win with a total of 9,490 points.

Congratulations to Kep1er! Watch their comeback performances and win below:

Other performers on today’s show included MADEIN S, idntt, YOUNG POSSE, RAINBOW18, In A Minute, CMDM, 8TURN, AMPERS&ONE, Queenz Eye, and SEVENTOEIGHT.

Check out their performances below!

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

idntt – “You Never Met” and “BOYtude”

YOUNG POSSE – “YSSR” and FREESTYLE”

RAINBOW18 – “SNS (Slow N Steady)”

In A Minute – “How We Do”

CMDM – “Step with me”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

Queenz Eye – “ACHA!”

SEVENTOEIGHT – “PDSR (Please Don’t Stop the Rain)”