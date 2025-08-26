Watch: NCT's Jaehyun Gifts Fans With Special Video For New Self-Composed Song 'Timeless'

Even while serving in the military, NCT’s Jaehyun has surprised fans with a romantic new song!

On August 26, Jaehyun celebrated the anniversary of his solo debut by releasing a special video for a new self-composed song called “Timeless.”

Jaehyun filmed the video for “Timeless” in Los Angeles last year before enlisting in the military in November. The NCT member, who is scheduled to be discharged in May 2026, is currently serving as a member of the military band.

Check out Jaehyun’s new video for “Timeless” below!

Watch Jaehyun in his drama “Dear.M” with subtitles on Viki below:

