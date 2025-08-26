'KPop Demon Hunters' Becomes 1st Soundtrack In Billboard Hot 100 History To Score 4 Simultaneous Top 10s + Reclaims No. 1 Spot

The wildly popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” has just achieved a historic feat on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On August 25, Billboard announced that “KPop Demon Hunters” had become the first soundtrack in the 67-year history of the Hot 100 to simultaneously chart four songs in the top 10.

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X’s hit song “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) returned to No. 1 on this week’s chart—marking its second non-consecutive week at the top of the Hot 100—while Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) held steady at No. 4.

Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” also shot to a new peak of No. 5 on the chart, while HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” broke into the top 10 as it jumped from No. 14 to No. 10.

Not only is “KPop Demon Hunters” the first soundtrack ever to score four simultaneous top 10s on the Hot 100, but it is only the fifth to generate four top 10s at all—and the first since the 1995 film “Waiting to Exhale” achieved the feat 30 years ago.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is also the first soundtrack to simultaneously land three songs in the top 5 of the Hot 100 since “Saturday Night Fever” in 1978.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters” on their historic achievement!