KATSEYE's 'Gabriela' Rises To New Peak On Billboard Hot 100

KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” is gaining steam in the United States!

On August 26 local time, Billboard revealed that “Gabriela” had climbed to a new peak of No. 72 on the Hot 100 (its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States), marking the group’s highest ranking yet.

“Gabriela,” which initially debuted at No. 94 on the Hot 100 in July, re-entered the chart last week at No. 76. The song has now spent a total of five non-consecutive weeks on the Hot 100.

Over on Billboard’s global charts, “Gabriela” held steady at No. 21 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 24 on the Global 200 this week, while their previous single “Gnarly” stayed strong at No. 86 on the Global 200 and No. 87 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Finally, KATSEYE shot to No. 39 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 12th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!