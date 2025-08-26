BLACKPINK's Jennie Becomes 1st K-Pop Soloist To Go Gold In U.S. With 3 Different Songs

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has gone gold in the United States with two different songs at once!

On August 25 local time, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded two of Jennie’s solo singles official gold certifications for selling over 500,000 units each in the United States. Jennie’s hits “Mantra” and “like JENNIE,” both of which were included on her first full-length solo album “Ruby,” have now been certified gold.

Including “Mantra” and “like JENNIE,” Jennie now has a total of three solo songs that have earned RIAA gold certifications: the first was her The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp collab “One of the Girls,” which went platinum last year.

With this achievement, Jennie has now overtaken Jungkook to become the K-pop soloist with the most RIAA-certified songs in the United States.