'KPop Demon Hunters' Becomes Most-Watched Netflix Film Of All Time

Global phenomenon “KPop Demon Hunters” has now made Netflix history!

On August 26 local time, Netflix announced that “KPop Demon Hunters” had become the most-watched film in the history of the platform. After racking up 236 million views, the hit animated movie is “officially the most popular Netflix film of all time.”

Notably, “KPop Demon Hunters” was only released on June 20, meaning that it took just over two months for the film to achieve the feat.

THEIR #1 ERA With 236 million views, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is OFFICIALLY the most popular Netflix film OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/A6yEiXzbHd — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2025

With a star-studded cast of voice actors that includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo Seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Lee Byung Hun, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ken Jeong, “KPop Demon Hunters” tells the story of a popular K-pop girl group that sells out stadiums by day, but moonlights as demon hunters to protect their fans from supernatural danger by night. The film follows their battle against their biggest threat yet: an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!



