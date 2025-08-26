'The Nice Guy' Stars Say Goodbye + Tease What To Look Forward To In This Week's Finale

The stars of JTBC’s “The Nice Guy” have shared their thoughts ahead of this week’s series finale!

With just two episodes of the drama left to go, Lee Dong Wook expressed his gratitude to the show’s viewers by saying, “Thank you for watching ‘The Nice Guy’ during this sweltering summer. Because I did my best, I hope that you’ll remember it warmly, even if I was lacking in some ways.”

“I’d like to sincerely thank my fellow actors, the director, and the staff,” he continued. “I hope that you’ll spend what remains of the summer in good health.”

Meanwhile, Lee Sung Kyung expressed her regret that the drama was ending, sharing, “I’m so sad that I have to say goodbye to [my character] Mi Young already. I hope that the viewers will also root for Mi Young up until the very end.”

“Every moment I spent on the filming set was a precious memory,” the actress went on. “I hope that this drama will remain a good memory for viewers this summer.”

As for what viewers should keep an eye on in the final two episodes, Lee Sung Kyung teased, “Keep an eye on what kind of choice Mi Young will make when faced with reality, love, and fate. I think you’ll be able to relate [to her situation] even more if you watch the drama while pondering what kind of decision you would make if you were Mi Young.”

The final two episodes of “The Nice Guy” will air consecutively on August 29 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

