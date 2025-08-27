Lee Jun Young And Jung Chaeyeon In Talks To Star In New Drama

Lee Jun Young and Jung Chaeyeon may come together in one project!

On August 26, media outlets reported that Lee Jun Young and Jung Chaeyeon have been shortlisted to star in the upcoming drama “The New Employee Chairman Kang” (literal translation). The report also stated that the series is scheduled to air next year.

In response to the reports, on August 27, a representative from Lee Jun Young’s agency said, “‘The New Employee Chairman Kang’ is one of the projects he has been offered, and he is reviewing the offer positively.” A representative from Jung Chaeyeon’s agency also stated, “She has received an offer to appear [in the drama] and is reviewing it.”

“The New Employee Chairman Kang” follows Kang Yong Ho, chairman of the major conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is known as a business genius but is forced to live an unwanted second life after an accident. Lee Jun Young was offered dual roles as Kang Yong Ho, a CEO who built a top 10 business empire, and Hwang Joon Hyun, a soccer player whose life revolved entirely around the sport. The story focuses on these two people whose lives are completely transformed by an unexpected tragedy.

Since making his acting debut in 2017 with tvN’s “Avengers Social Club,” Lee Jun Young has built up a strong career by starring in various projects including the dramas “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Weak Hero Class 2,” and “Pump Up the Healthy Love.”

Jung Chaeyeon has also established herself as a rising actress with roles in “The King’s Affection,” “The Golden Spoon,” “Family by Choice,” and more. She is currently starring in JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar.”

Notably, “The New Employee Chairman Kang” is based on a web novel by San Kyung, author of “Reborn Rich,” which became a 2022 hit with a drama adaptation that peaked at 26.9 percent in viewership ratings.

