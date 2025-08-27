Lee Young Ae's Ordinary Life Turns Dangerous As She Get Entangled With Kim Young Kwang In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice” has released new stills of Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang!

“Walking on Thin Ice” will tell the story of the dangerous partnership between a mother desperate to protect her family and a teacher who secretly leads a double life. Lee Young Ae plays Kang Eun Soo, an ordinary housewife who enters a forbidden world. Kim Young Kwang stars as Lee Kyung, a popular after-school art teacher who secretly works as a drug dealer.

The stills highlight the sharply contrasting auras of Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang, who meet as a parent and an art instructor before later transforming into secret business partners.

The new stills also span Kang Eun Soo’s past, when she nurtured small dreams with a confident, cheerful work attitude, all the way to her present, where she boldly enters a forbidden world for the sake of her family despite a difficult life.

In one photo, Lee Young Ae transforms into a younger Kang Eun Soo from the past with her long, flowing hair and bank clerk uniform. She greets customers with a bright smile that highlights her innocent beauty.

Meanwhile, with his soft eyes and wistful expression, Kim Young Kwang perfectly portrays two very different roles, switching back and forth between a warm art instructor and a mysterious club MD.

In the drama, Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung meet as a parent and a teacher living very different lives, only to become secret business partners through an unexpected turn of events. Amid their tangled relationship, complex emotions will slowly develop between them, showcasing the characters’ layered charms.

“Walking on Thin Ice” will premiere on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

