IVE's Jang Won Young Announced As BVLGARI Ambassador

IVE’s Jang Won Young has been named an ambassador for BVLGARI.

On August 27, the Italian luxury jewelry brand BVLGARI announced the appointment of Jang Won Young as their new ambassador.

BVLGARI stated, “Jang Won Young’s genuine and bright energy, positive attitude, and her continuous drive to grow and take on challenges align closely with the brand’s DNA.”

Jang Won Young shared her thoughts, saying, “With BVLGARI, I want to awaken my full potential and freely and boldly expand my own possibilities. Please look forward to the dazzling journey I will embark on with BVLGARI.”

As BVLGARI’s new brand ambassador, Jang Won Young will attend BVLGARI Kaleidos: Color, Culture, and Craftsmanship, which will be held in Tokyo this September. This exhibition, marking her first official event as ambassador, will spotlight BVLGARI’s unique color aesthetics. It is also set to be the brand’s largest exhibition ever in Japan and its first symbolic event in 10 years.

Alongside the announcement, BVLGARI unveiled photos of Jang Won Young wearing BVLGARI earrings, a necklace, and a ring against a clean backdrop, radiating an elegant yet innocent charm.

