Watch: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Ju Myoung, And Seo Ji Hun Meet Again As Adults In New Teaser For 'My Youth'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “My Youth” has unveiled a new teaser!

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

The video hints at a youthful springtime blooming again for adults who thought everything was gone and lost. Sunwoo Hae, once a beloved child actor standing in the spotlight, surrounded by bouquets, is now a florist moving through the early morning flower market. Hinting at the challenging past of a child star who burned through life’s prime too quickly, he says calmly, “I think I learned too early that there’s a certain comfort in not believing.”

Sung Je Yeon, Mo Tae Rin (Lee Ju Myoung), and Kim Seok Joo (Seo Ji Hun) are all living lives far from the dreams of their childhood. Sung Je Yeon, who once wanted to be a judge, prosecutor, or lawyer, is now toiling away as an actor’s manager, a path she never planned. Former child actress Mo Tae Rin has become an actress who no longer feels confident showing her true self. Kim Seok Joo, who has never faced hardship, seems to have grown into a jaded adult despite a guaranteed safe path as the heir to Feel Entertainment.

However, a reunion with a first love brings excitement to an otherwise peaceful life as Sunwoo Hae narrates, “It was just a small stone that fell, but everything tumbled. It rained to make your life clearer.” Even though they’re meeting for the first time in 15 years, Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon look so familiar and comfortable with one another, it feels like they saw each other just yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mo Tae Rin sheds tears alone, and Kim Seok Joo approaches her with a smile, as if finding her sadness endearing. He asks, “Why are you crying?” When Mo Tae Rin responds, “Why are you smiling?” he makes hearts race by answering without hesitation, “Because you’re beautiful.”

As the teaser ends with the bright smiles of Sunwoo Hae, Sung Je Yeon, Mo Tae Rin, and Kim Seok Joo, Sunwoo Hae’s voice says, “I just want my world to be beautiful, even if it’s only once in a while.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“My Youth,” which premieres on September 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST, will be available with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Song Joong Ki in his film “Hopeless” below:

Watch Now

And check out Chun Woo Hee’s drama “Melo Is My Nature” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)