Jang Dong Yoon Talks About Upcoming Drama 'Queen Mantis' And How He Prepared For His Role

Jang Dong Yoon has talked about his character in SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis”!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon will star as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself forced to work with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Describing the character of Cha Soo Yeol, Jang Dong Yoon explained, “He is someone who lives his life denying his own bloodline. He wants to live as though his mother doesn’t exist in his life.”

In terms of how he prepared to embody the tough Cha Soo Yeol, he shared, “The makeup team made me look rough in order to match the genre,” adding, “I bulked up just a little. Since I enjoy working out, the preparation process wasn’t very difficult.”

According to the drama’s production team, not only did Jang Dong Yoon run tirelessly while pursuing the copycat killer in his role as Cha Soo Yeol, but he also personally performed various action scenes without holding back. Jang Dong Yoon commented, “Compared to the action scenes I’d done in previous projects, the level of difficulty of the action scenes in ‘Queen Mantis’ wasn’t particularly high, so it was manageable.”

Encouraging viewers to tune in to the drama, Jang Dong Yoon remarked, “The drama ‘Queen Mantis,’ which everyone worked hard on in a great atmosphere, will soon be unveiled. Please show it lots of interest and love. I will continue to repay you with good performances as actor Jang Dong Yoon. Thank you.”

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

