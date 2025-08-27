Watch: Jeon Yeo Been Risks It All With Contract Marriage And New Identity In “Ms. Incognito” Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has dropped its first teaser and poster!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Young Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in, she is forced to live under a new identity Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

The newly released poster captures Kim Young Ran’s duality: one hand resting on Gaseong Group chairman Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun)’s shoulder with a sparkling diamond ring, the other gripping a gun, her piercing gaze brimming with resolve. Beneath the line, “I will marry the chairman,” her risky gamble for a new life begins.

The teaser offers a deeper look into her scheme. Scarred by domestic abuse and poverty, Young Ran is introduced in threadbare clothes, struggling through job interviews that reflect her dire reality. Yet Ga Seong Ho, drawn to her vulnerabilities, remarks in voiceover, “I like people with a lot of weakness,” before bringing her into his household. When Young Ran cautiously asks, “Mr. Chairman, what do you want me to do for you?” he replies, “We set the trap and wait,” raising questions about the true target of his plot.

Her sudden appearance in the household doesn’t go unnoticed. The chairman’s stepdaughter Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) openly shows her hostility by referring to Kim Young Ran dismissively as “this thing.” Meanwhile, flashes of police cars flooding a street and cryptic shots of Jeon Dong Min (Jung Jinyoung), Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo), and Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young) heighten the suspense, hinting at dangerous ties yet to be revealed.

As Kim Young Ran declares, “Lies aren’t bad—it’s only bad if you get caught,” viewers are left wondering who will fall prey to her lies—and who is setting the deadliest trap of all.

“Ms. Incognito” will premiere on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Jeon Yeo Been in “Melo Is My Nature” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)