Kim Yo Han, Han Ji Hyeon, And Yoo Seon Ho Confirmed To Star In New Film

Kim Yo Han, Han Ji Hyeon, and Yoo Seon Ho will be starring together in the upcoming film “Made in Itaewon” (literal title)!

On August 27, the film’s distributor Library Company announced, “Kim Yo Han, Han Ji Hyeon, and Yoo Seon Ho have been cast as the leads in the film ‘Made in Itaewon.’ The movie will officially begin filming on September 8.”

“Made in Itaewon” tells the poignant story of young people who, lacking family, friendship, or love that is whole, must ultimately face the consequences of their own immaturity.

Set against the backdrop of Itaewon during the 1998 IMF crisis, the film explores the challenges faced by those who, in an era where diversity was not embraced, were forced to walk different paths and confront one another in a shared space.

Kim Yo Han takes on the role of Park Ji Soo, a former boxing prodigy who has lost his dream and drifts aimlessly. Han Ji Hyeon plays Kim Ji Won, a free-spirited yet deeply scarred young woman, while Yoo Seon Ho portrays Kwon Byeol, Ji Soo’s troublemaking best friend who grew up alongside him in Itaewon.

The production company Monster Company commented, “Itaewon was both a symbol of youth in that era and a microcosm of Korean society. With the fresh energy of Kim Yo Han, Han Ji Hyeon, and Yoo Seon Ho combined with the film’s period setting, we are confident that this will become a powerful youth noir.”

“Made in Itaewon” is set to premiere next year.

In the meantime, watch Kim Yo Han in “School 2021” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yoo Seon Ho in his recent drama “Oh My Ghost Clients”:

Watch Now

Source (1)