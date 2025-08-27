Joo Jong Hyuk Trembles With Terror As A Knife Targets His Pinky In “Confidence Queen”

The upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has offered a sneak peek of Joo Jong Hyuk’s tumultuous journey!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese comedy drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists with extraordinary talents as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars as Yoon Yi Rang, a con artist with an IQ of 165 and a genius-level intellect in the top 1 percent. With her eccentric thinking and cold charisma, she leads the team in their intricate schemes.

Joo Jong Hyuk stars as Myung Gu Ho, the youngest, most righteous, and most innocent member of the team. An energetic, action-oriented character full of fiery passion, Myung Gu Ho is a mix of lively energy, subtle clumsiness, and fearless determination.

The newly released stills hint at the “three stages of humiliation” Myung Gu Ho experiences during a mission—fear, tears, and enlightenment. In one intense scene, he is captured by assailants and confronted with a big knife aimed at his pinky finger, his terror evident in his expression.

Other stills show Myung Gu Ho in equally dramatic and comedic moments: some stills capture him with a bloody nose covered by tissue as he trembles under the threat of a gun in his mouth, while another reveals his lighter side, flashing a bright smile as he peeks around a partially opened wall.

The production team praised Joo Jong Hyuk, saying, “He is an incredibly dedicated actor who constantly explores the different layers of his character. We are confident that audiences will fully experience his dynamic charm in ‘Confidence Queen.’”

“Confidence Queen” will premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

