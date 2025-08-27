Shin Ye Eun Shares Her “A Hundred Memories” Character’s MBTI, Bond With Kim Da Mi, And More

Shin Ye Eun has opened up about her role in the upcoming JTBC drama “A Hundred Memories”!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Shin Ye Eun says the drama deeply resonated with her sense of the era: “That time felt like a society full of warmth and human connection. Even without anything extraordinary happening, young people lived each day happily through genuine bonds with others. I was especially moved by how they loved passionately and lived fully, putting aside pride to live without regrets.”

Although she’s never been a bus attendant herself, Shin Ye Eun has her own special memories of the profession. “As a child, I loved the cartoon ‘Black Rubber Shoes,’ which featured bus attendants. Their image left a strong impression, so the role always felt familiar and relatable.” She also asked older generations about their memories and discovered that many had fond memories of bus attendants from that time. “That’s when I realized this story could connect with a wide audience,” she explained, adding that viewers who lived through the era will feel nostalgic, while younger audiences can experience its unique atmosphere and emotions.

Shin Ye Eun’s character Seo Jong Hee is a rookie bus attendant who arrives at Cheong Ah Transport like a comet. Beautiful and confident, she exudes a ‘girl crush’ charm. “At first, her cool personality really stood out to me,” Shin Ye Eun said. “But as filming progressed, Jong Hee became someone I wanted to support and protect. If I had to analyze her with MBTI, she’s an ESFP. She seems strong and rational on the outside, but is actually sensitive and tender-hearted. The more I got to know her, the more I felt her warmth and realized she’s someone who needs care.”

The drama will also highlight 1980s fashion through Jong Hee. “One of her charms that only I know about was her fashion sense and innate eye for style. I wanted to show that naturally through her outfits, so I researched and put a lot of effort into it. I think viewers will enjoy these small but meaningful details,” she added.

The friendship between Jong Hee and Go Young Rye is a central focus of the series. Shin Ye Eun admitted, “At first, portraying the emotion of friendship was difficult. But eventually, just seeing Young Rye’s face or hearing her name would bring tears to my eyes.”

Her favorite scene is the dorm rooftop moment, glimpsed in previous teasers and stills. “All the atmosphere and emotions from that moment when I listened to Young Rye’s dreams still feel vivid to me,” she recalled. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Kim Da Mi: “I was genuinely happy to be able to create such a precious character with Da Mi.”

“A Hundred Memories” will premiere on September 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

