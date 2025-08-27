SHINee's Key Announces North American Dates And Venues For '2025 KEYLAND : Uncanny Valley' Tour

SHINee’s Key has revealed the dates and details for the North American leg of his upcoming tour!

On August 27, Key officially announced his plans for the North American stops of his 2025 solo tour “KEYLAND : Uncanny Valley.”

Key will kick off the North American leg of his tour in Los Angeles on December 3 before performing in Oakland on December 5, Dallas/Ft. Worth on December 8, Brooklyn on December 10, Chicago on December 13, and Seattle on December 15.

Check out the full list of venues below!

Ticketing details will be released soon, so stay tuned for more information!



