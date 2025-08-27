Watch: Jang Dong Yoon Is Forced To Face His Serial Killer Mother Go Hyun Jung In 'Queen Mantis' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has unveiled a new preview of its first episode!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon will star as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

The preview begins with detective Choi Jung Ho (Cho Seong Ha) at the scene of the copycat crime, noting that the culprit imitated a murder from 23 years ago. He then tells Cha Soo Yeol, “Jung Yi Shin has agreed to help with this case.” But when Cha Soo Yeol learns that he will have to meet his mother face-to-face, he angrily exclaims in disbelief, “What did you just say to me? You’re asking me to meet who?”

However, Choi Jung Ho points out, “If we don’t catch [the killer] now, there will be more and more victims in the future. If we ignore people that we can save, what’s the difference between that and killing them?”

Forced to reunite with his mother to save lives, Cha Soo Yeol finally agrees to meet her, and the teaser ends with Jung Yi Shin greeting her son for the first time in years.

Check out the full preview below!

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

