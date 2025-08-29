Kim Gun Woo, Kim Jae Won, And More Shape The Lives Of Kim Go Eun And Park Ji Hyun In “You And Everything Else”

“You and Everything Else” has unveiled new stills that capture the key figures in Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun’s lives!

“You and Everything Else” tells the story of two lifelong friends, Eun Jung (Kim Go Eun) and Sang Yeon (Park Ji Hyun), whose relationship is filled with love, admiration, jealousy, and even resentment. Deeply intertwined, their bonds are marked by emotional highs and lows.

Beginning in their teenage years when they became inseparable friends, the relationship between Eun Jung and Sang Yeon continues to evolve. The stills offer a glimpse into their 20s, showing moments with Kim Sang Hak (Kim Gun Woo), whom they met in a photography club, as well as a serious-looking Eun Jung.

More than 10 years later, the two meet again in a moment that blends surprise and discomfort. In stills showing Sang Yeon unexpectedly visiting Eun Jung’s home in her 40s, she appears noticeably more gaunt than in her 20s and 30s.

The people who were part of Eun Jung and Sang Yeon’s lives from their teens through their 40s also stand out. They include Cheon Sang Hak (Kim Jae Won), Sang Yeon’s older brother who gave teenage Eun Jung (Do Yeong Seo) cherished memories, and Yoon Hyun Sook (Seo Jeong Yeon), the mother of teenage Sang Yeon (Park Seo Kyung), who seems to have conflicts with her.

Unlike Sang Yeon, who feels unloved by those from whom she longs for affection, Eun Jung is receiving love from those around her, including Cheon Sang Hak and Yoon Hyun Sook.

Stills also feature Kim Sang Hak, who was part of Eun Jung and Sang Yeon’s 20s and 30s, and director Kyung Seung Joo (Lee Sang Yoon), who worked with them.

“You and Everything Else” is set to premiere on September 12.

