Kim Woo Bin and Suzy are gearing up for their reunion on the small screen with “Genie, Make a Wish”!

“Genie, Make A Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens from a thousand-year slumber to grant three life-changing wishes to Ga Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who suddenly finds herself the new owner of a magical lamp. As Genie tries to adjust to the modern world with his devilish ways, he and the emotionally guarded Ga Young find themselves drawn into an unexpected and electrifying romance.

The newly released poster captures the strange relationship between Genie and Ga Young. With Genie and Ga Young aiming for each other’s throats, the copy, “Three wishes and a deadly bet,” heightens anticipation for their unlikely exchange.

In the teaser released alongside the poster, Sade (Go Kyu Pil), Genie’s panther companion, reveals, “He’s not your run-of-the-mill genie but a truly evil one. To use a name you may recognize, it’s ‘Satan.'”

However, trouble comes in the form of Genie’s beautiful new master Ga Young, who has antisocial personality disorder and refuses to make wishes. Despite Genie insisting, Ga Young responds, “Why are you so hung up on those wishes?” Genie’s reply, “Once you’ve made all three wishes and I am free, I’m going to kill you,” sets the stage for an unlikely genie-master relationship to come.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Genie, Make A Wish” is set to premiere on October 3.

