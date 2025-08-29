Jeon Yeo Been Goes From Struggling Bodyguard To Prestigious Kindergarten Teacher In New Drama “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has shared a first glimpse of Jeon Yeo Been in character!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Young Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in, she is forced to live under a new identity Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Kim Young Ran is a bodyguard who dreams of restarting her life after growing up with nothing. Having endured poverty and domestic abuse, she lives a harsh life until she receives a tempting offer from the chairman of Gaseong Group, whom she is assigned to protect. If she survives for three months under another person’s name after the terminally ill chairman dies, she will inherit his fortune.

Wanting to escape a life below rock bottom, Kim Young Ran accepts the chairman’s offer and takes on the fictional persona of Boo Se Mi, a woman with flawless credentials, and begins a new chapter.

The stills show her transformation from a bodyguard living at rock bottom to Boo Se Mi, a kindergarten teacher with prestigious credentials. She trades her wrinkled, worn T-shirt for designer sunglasses and clothes.

“Ms. Incognito” will premiere on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

