PSY Under Investigation For Violation Of Medical Service Act + Agency Releases Statement

Singer PSY has apologized over recent allegations that he received prescriptions for psychotropic medication without an in-person consultation.

On August 27, it was reported that the Seodaemun Police Station in Seoul booked PSY and Professor A, a university hospital physician who prescribed him sleeping medication, on suspicion of violating the Medical Service Act and is investigating the case. Police carried out a search and seizure at the hospital after finding indications that PSY received prescriptions for Xanax and Stilnox without in-person consultations and that he had his manager pick them up on his behalf from 2022 until recently.

Xanax and Stilnox are psychotropic medications used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders and carry a high risk of dependence and addiction. For that reason, remote prescribing has been completely banned since 2021, and the patient must pick up the medication in person. Only in limited exceptional cases—such as family members or caregivers—is proxy pickup allowed.

Although PSY’s manager did not obtain a proxy prescription, he did pick up the medication on PSY’s behalf, leading to suspicion of a violation of the Medical Service Act.

In response to the report, on August 28, PSY’s agency released the following statement:

Hello, this is P NATION. This is our position regarding the issue of singer PSY’s proxy pickup of sleeping medication. Having had a third party collect a prescription-only sleeping medication on his behalf was clearly a mistake and an oversight. We apologize. PSY has been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and has been taking sleeping medication in accordance with his medical team’s prescription. His use of sleeping medication has been under medical supervision and within the prescribed dosage, and there was no proxy prescribing. In the process, there were instances in which a third party picked up the sleeping medication on his behalf, and the police are currently conducting an investigation. We once again apologize for causing concern.

