Yoon San Ha And Arin Share Closing Remarks Ahead Of “My Girlfriend Is The Man!” Finale

Yoon San Ha and Arin have shared their final remarks ahead of “My Girlfriend is the Man!” finale!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “My Girlfriend is the Man!” is a romantic comedy about a college student whose girlfriend unexpectedly transforms into a man. ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha stars as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student who is head over heels for his girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (OH MY GIRL’s Arin). Due to a gene that runs in her family, Kim Ji Eun suddenly turns into a handsome man (played by Yoo Jung Hoo) and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon.

Ahead of the finale, Yoon San Ha and Arin have shared their final messages with viewers.

Yoon San Ha shared, “With the end approaching, I already feel a deep sense of regret and emptiness. Through ‘My Girlfriend is the Man’ and the character Park Yoon Jae, I was able to learn and grow. It is an experience I will remember for a long time.”

He added, “Meeting the character Yoon Jae allowed me to spend meaningful time with viewers every week, and I was happy. I want to thank everyone who stayed with us until the end, and I hope you will join us for the final episode.”

Arin shared, “‘My Girlfriend is the Man’ was a project where I was truly happy and enjoyed filming with the director, staff, senior actors, and fellow cast members. Now that it is ending, I feel both relieved and sad.”

She continued, “Playing Ji Eun was a valuable experience for me as I discovered a new side of myself and learned a lot. Finally, I sincerely thank everyone who loved the drama and enjoyed watching it.”

The final episode of “My Girlfriend is the Man!” will air on August 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1) (2)