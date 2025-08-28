16th Korea Drama Awards Announces Nominees
The 16th Korea Drama Awards has announced its nominees!
On August 28, The Korea Drama Festival Organizing Committee announced that voting for the main awards will be open from August 28 to September 22. A total of 92 dramas, along with their actors and production staff, that aired over the past year on the three major terrestrial broadcasters, cable channels, general programming networks, and OTT (over-the-top) platforms have been nominated.
Check out the nominees below!
Best New Actor
- Kang You Seok (“Resident Playbook,” “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” and “Law and The City”)
- Kim Min Kyu (“BITCH X RICH 2”)
- Ryeoun (“Namib,” “A History of Losers,” and “Weak Hero Class 2”)
- Bae Na Ra (“Weak Hero Class 2” and “Tastefully Yours”)
- Choo Young Woo (“The Tale of Lady Ok” and “Head Over Heels”)
- Heo Nam Jun (“When the Phone Rings” and “When the Stars Gossip”)
Best New Actress
- Kim Eun Bi (“Our Movie”)
- Roh Jeong Eui (“The Witch” and “Crushology 101”)
- Shin Si Ah (“Resident Playbook”)
- Chung Su Bin (“Friendly Rivalry”)
- Chae Won Bin (“Doubt”)
- Hong Hwa Yeon (“Buried Hearts,” “Tastefully Yours,” and “I Am A Running Mate”)
Best Picture
- “Good Boy”
- “The Haunted Palace”
- “Love Scout”
- “Tastefully Yours”
- “Our Unwritten Seoul”
- “Buried Hearts”
- “Doubt”
- “Resident Playbook”
Excellence in Acting Award (Male)
- Park Jinyoung (“The Witch” and “Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- Lee Jun Young (“Melo Movie,” “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Weak Hero Class 2,” and “Pump Up the Healthy Love”)
- Lee Hyun Wook (“Shark: The Storm” and “The Queen Who Crowns”)
- Park Ji Hoon (“Weak Hero Class 2”)
- Jung Jun Won (“Resident Playbook”)
- Choi Woo Shik (“Melo Movie”)
Excellence in Acting Award (Female)
- Kim So Hyun (“Good Boy”)
- Kim Ji Yeon (“The Haunted Palace”)
- Go Youn Jung (“Resident Playbook”)
- Hyeri (“Friendly Rivalry”)
- Cha Joo Young (“The Queen Who Crowns”)
- Han Ji Eun (“When the Stars Gossip” and “Study Group”)
Best Actor
- Kang Ha Neul (“Squid Game 2,” “Squid Game 3,” and “Tastefully Yours”)
- Park Bo Gum (“When Life Gives You Tangerines” and “Good Boy”)
- Park Hyung Sik (“Buried Hearts” and “Twelve”)
- Yook Sungjae (“The Haunted Palace”)
- Ahn Jae Wook (“For Eagle Brothers”)
- Yoo Yeon Seok (“When the Phone Rings”)
Best Actress
- Park Bo Young (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- Lee Se Young (“What Comes After Love” and “Motel California”)
- IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
- Lim Ji Yeon (“The Tale of Lady Ok”)
- Chae Soo Bin (“When the Phone Rings”)
- Han Ji Min (“Heavenly Ever After” and “Love Scout”)
The 2025 Korea Drama Festival will be held from October 10 to 19 in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, with the Korea Drama Awards as its main program. The festival will also feature a drama storytelling forum, a K-drama history exhibition, a script program, and a music festival.
