16th Korea Drama Awards Announces Nominees

Drama
Aug 28, 2025
by R Suhaila

The 16th Korea Drama Awards has announced its nominees!

On August 28, The Korea Drama Festival Organizing Committee announced that voting for the main awards will be open from August 28 to September 22. A total of 92 dramas, along with their actors and production staff, that aired over the past year on the three major terrestrial broadcasters, cable channels, general programming networks, and OTT (over-the-top) platforms have been nominated.

Check out the nominees below!

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Best Picture

  • “Good Boy”
  • The Haunted Palace
  • Love Scout
  • “Tastefully Yours”
  • “Our Unwritten Seoul”
  • “Buried Hearts”
  • “Doubt”
  • “Resident Playbook”

Excellence in Acting Award (Male)

Excellence in Acting Award (Female)

Best Actor

Best Actress

The 2025 Korea Drama Festival will be held from October 10 to 19 in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, with the Korea Drama Awards as its main program. The festival will also feature a drama storytelling forum, a K-drama history exhibition, a script program, and a music festival.

