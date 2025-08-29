Han Suk Kyu Talks About His Character In Upcoming Drama 'Shin's Project'

Han Suk Kyu has shared his thoughts on his role in tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

Speaking about his character, Han Suk Kyu shared, “What I felt most strongly while playing this role was his striking duality. On the surface, he appears easygoing and cheerful, but in crucial moments, he becomes surprisingly firm and sharp.”

As for what sets this role apart from his previous ones, Han Suk Kyu chose “playfulness.” He explained, “Until now, I’ve often played heavy or serious characters. This time, the character is mainly cheerful and relaxed, but I tried to capture the sharp edge hidden inside that exterior as well.”

On the similarities between himself and Mr. Shin, Han Suk Kyu said, “Mr. Shin is someone who carefully observes people and puts weight into each word he speaks—that’s something we have in common. Even in everyday conversations, I try to read the atmosphere while looking at the person I’m speaking to.” He added, “That habit helped me a lot in portraying Mr. Shin, though I’m still learning how to handle negotiations in a cheerful way.”

When asked to describe his character with a food keyword, he chose “half plain fried chicken, half chicken tossed with sauce.” He explained, “On the outside, he wears an uncomplicated and light smile like original fried chicken, but inside, he has the rich and deep flavor of sauce. Mr. Shin’s charm lies in mixing those flavors depending on the situation.”

“Shin’s Project” is set to premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

