Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon, Cho Seong Ha, And Lee El Display Intriguing Emotions In 'Queen Mantis' Posters

SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has unveiled new character posters!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

The newly released posters highlight not only the depth of each character but also the strong presence of the four actors.

First, Jung Yi Shin looks detached from the world, yet her eyes, staring directly ahead, hint at hidden thoughts. A green glow in the dark reminds viewers of her character’s nickname, The Mantis, while the tagline intriguingly asks, “Are you afraid you will resemble me?”

Cha Soo Yeol (Jang Dong Yoon) shows a completely different energy from Jung Yi Shin, with his steady gaze tinged with red light. The tagline, “That filthy, terrible blood flows through my body,” hints at his complicated and uneasy feelings toward his mother, whom he has hated his whole life.

In Choi Jung Ho (Cho Seong Ha)’s poster, he displays a gaze that is both gentle and sharp. Choi Jung Ho, the head of the violent crimes unit, became intricately connected to Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol after the murder cases more than 20 years ago. The tagline, “Five people died, so you save five people,” highlights Choi Jung Ho’s human side, as well as his sense of duty as a police officer.

Finally, Kim Na Hee (Lee El)’s poster shows a sharp gaze looking straight ahead from the darkness. Kim Na Hee, a senior detective in the violent crimes unit, exudes a strong determination to catch the criminal. The tagline, “So I finally get to see her, the famous Mantis,” hints at the meeting between Kim Na Hee and Jung Yi Shin.

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

