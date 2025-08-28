“My Girlfriend Is The Man!” Sees Ratings Rise Ahead Of Final Episode

KBS 2TV’s “My Girlfriend is the Man!” is heading into its finale with a boost in viewership.

According to Nielsen Korea, the August 27 broadcast—the drama’s penultimate episode—recorded an average nationwide rating of 1.1 percent, more than doubling its previous episode’s 0.5 percent. The series will air its final episode tonight.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “My Girlfriend is the Man!” is a romantic comedy about a college student whose girlfriend unexpectedly transforms into a man. ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha stars as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student who is head over heels for his girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (played by OH MY GIRL’s Arin). Due to a gene that runs in her family, Kim Ji Eun suddenly turns into a handsome man (played by Yoo Jung Hoo) and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon.

Watch full episodes of “My Girlfriend is the Man!” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)