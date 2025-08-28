Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, And Heo Nam Jun Are All Smiles In Poster For “A Hundred Memories”

Upcoming drama “A Hundred Memories” has shared a poster featuring Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

The released poster captures Go Young Rye, Seo Jong Hee, and Han Jae Pil with bright smiles on their faces.

Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun shared insights into their characters’ relationships. Kim Da Mi explained, “For Young Rye, Jong Hee and Jae Pil are not just a friend and a first love—they are soulmates who share a deep connection with her.”

Shin Ye Eun shared, “For Jong Hee, Young Rye is the only person in the world she could truly trust—her everything. Jae Pil is someone whose very existence made her heart tremble,” hinting at the painful conflict between friendship and first love.

Heo Nam Jun added, “Young Rye is the person who makes Jae Pil shine the brightest, while Jong Hee is the first person in his youth to approach him as a romantic interest.”

The production team commented, “No matter how much times change, friendship and first love remain the core themes that define youth. Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun will bring back those emotions that linger as bittersweet memories of the ’80s. We ask viewers to look forward to their youth story, where laughter and tears, excitement and pain coexist. The drama will resonate even with viewers who never experienced the ’80s era.”

“A Hundred Memories” is set to premiere on September 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

